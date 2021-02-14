Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

