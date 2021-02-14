UBS Group Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €94.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.28 ($102.69).

Get PUMA SE (PUM.F) alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €85.46 ($100.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.93 and a 200-day moving average of €79.63. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE (PUM.F) Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.