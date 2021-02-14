UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALSRF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

