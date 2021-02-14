UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.55 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00989403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00052924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.70 or 0.05317119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

