Ultiledger (ULT) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and $180,881.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.