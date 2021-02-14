Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $150.26 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

