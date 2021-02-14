UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.