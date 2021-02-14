UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,205,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 215,269 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.