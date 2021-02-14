UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.