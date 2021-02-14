UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $94.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

