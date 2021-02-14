UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

