United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

