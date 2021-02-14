Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

