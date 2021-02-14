University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 17.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $98.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

