University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

