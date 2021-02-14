University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases Shares of 600 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.