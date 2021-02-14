Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

