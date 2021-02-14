Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $72.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.37 million and the lowest is $72.01 million. Upland Software reported sales of $66.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $285.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.82 million, with estimates ranging from $288.16 million to $295.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of UPLD opened at $50.46 on Friday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

