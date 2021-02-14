Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.19.

URBN stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

