US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,771 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. CX Institutional boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $181.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.