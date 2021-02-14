US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

