US Bancorp DE Sells 32,716 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

