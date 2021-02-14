US Bancorp DE Sells 4,388 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of The Allstate worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE ALL opened at $104.43 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

