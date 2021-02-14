US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $40.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

