USDX [Lighthouse] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,229.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $648,756.04 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.33 or 0.01400828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.00533719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008606 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

