Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,389 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of Vale worth $64,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after buying an additional 985,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,485,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,858,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Vale stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

