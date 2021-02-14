Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOX opened at $131.77 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $131.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.