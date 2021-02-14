Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $172.20 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

