Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 79.1% in January

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $80.60 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.