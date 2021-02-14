Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $222.62

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.62 and last traded at $222.56, with a volume of 33431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

