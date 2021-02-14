Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $127.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

