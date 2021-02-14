Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

