Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,303,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

