Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

