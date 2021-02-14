Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.