Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $224,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

