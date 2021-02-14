Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $380.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $380.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average of $328.41.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

