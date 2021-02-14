Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

VAR opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

