Varonis Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.95.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81.

Varonis Systems’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

