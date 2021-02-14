Venus Price Reaches $49.68 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $418.54 million and $183.38 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $49.68 or 0.00101937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 95.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,810.51 or 1.00157903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,425,263 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

