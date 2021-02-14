Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $208,401.14 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,995,352.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

