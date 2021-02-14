Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.39 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

