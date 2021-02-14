Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 360,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 135,452 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.