Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 114 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

NICE stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average of $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

