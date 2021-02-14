Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,158 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.