Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.