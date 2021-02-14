Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of EQT worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,804 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.