Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.27 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

