Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ovintiv worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

