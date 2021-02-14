Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

